With frustration building over the high price of medications, Minnetonka-based UnitedHealthcare said Tuesday it would start providing next year prescription discounts to millions of consumers at the pharmacy counter via rebates that currently are factored into overall health plans costs.

The program will apply to more than 7 million people covered through "fully-insured" health plans sold by UnitedHealthcare, which is the nation's largest health insurers.

The company's decision to redirect rebates to individual consumers is the latest development in an ongoing battle between insurers and drug manufacturers about which sector is to blame for the sticker shock many patients are experiencing at the pharmacy counter.

"Today's announcement by UnitedHealthcare is a prime example of the type of movement toward transparency and lower drug prices for millions of patients that the Trump Administration is championing," said Alex Azar, the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in a statement.

UnitedHealthcare is introducing the program in conjunction with OptumRx, the company's in-house pharmaceutical benefit manager (PBM). Other PBMs have been calling attention to what a report last year from consultants with Mercer described as a "gross-to-net bubble" that's worth about 10 percent of all pharmacy spending, or $37 billion.

In 2011 and 2012, PBMs developed formularies to steer consumers to certain medications where manufactures provide significant rebates to insurers, according to the Mercer report. Over time, the difference between the pre-rebate (gross) and post-rebate (net) costs for these medications has become significant.

The dynamic led to unintended consequences, Mercer says, because rebates go directly to the health plan as opposed to individual subscribers, many of whom have high deductibles.

"This financial impact results in many members abandoning therapy, leading to negative health outcomes and ultimately higher overall costs for higher medical claims," Mercer said in its report.

Pharmaceutical companies allege that PBMs have been keeping too much of the rebate money, and launched last year a public awareness campaign called "Share the Savings."

In a news release Tuesday, UnitedHealthcare did not reference the campaign by drug manufacturers, instead describing the move as part of a broader effort to simplify pharmacy benefits for customers.

"UnitedHealthcare is uniquely positioned to deliver new value and clarity to health care, and pharmacy benefits in particular," said Dan Schumacher, president and chief operating officer of UnitedHealthcare, in a statement. "Our differentiated pharmacy model, powered by OptumRx, is delivering solutions that lead to better health outcomes and making prescription drugs more affordable."