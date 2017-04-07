Greater Twin Cities United Way laid off nine staff members this week and will leave two vacant positions unfilled after missing its 2016 fundraising goals, President and CEO Sarah Caruso said Friday.

Caruso declined to disclose United Way's 2016 revenue or by how much it fell short, nor would she discuss the eliminated positions. She described the process as "very difficult decisions."

Twin Cities United Way, second in size only to Seattle among 1,200 chapters in the country, reported $98.6 million in total revenue in 2015, the most recent year for which figures were available. That was down from $101.9 million in 2014, a drop of 3 percent.

"Giving patterns and economic uncertainty with many of our donors are causing revenue to be slightly more variable," Caruso said. She added, "I can't go into all those specifics right now because our final report for the year has not been completed and shared with the board." The board of directors next meets in May.

The trend seems to reflect a national shift that's been noted in how people choose to give, with donors seeking more customization and control of their dollars. United Way is best known for its workplace campaigns, where it partners with companies to urge their employees to give and then distributes much of that money in the form of grants to more than 300 programs at 180 nonprofits.

According to recent 990 tax forms, which are publicly filed, the local United Way's expenses have climbed as revenue dropped.

Staff salaries and benefits rose by 10 percent, or $1.6 million, from 2014 to 2015. That included a $54,000 raise for Caruso in 2015, bringing her total compensation package to $415,000.

The charity also reported that fundraising expenses increased by more than 7 percent in a year's time, to $9.1 million.

Caruso said 2015 was not a typical year, as the United Way hosted several special events and activities for its centennial celebration. That year, the charity had 177 employees and a record 116,970 volunteers.

"I would define it as a record year for engagement, for public awareness and for sharing our message," Caruso said.

United Way spends about 12 percent of its budget on marketing and administration, according to its website, which is well below the accepted 30 percent threshold in the sector.

Caruso said the 990 forms don't reflect United Way's campaign to increase planned giving, in which individuals leave a portion of their estate to the charity.

"It does not necessarily tell the whole story," Caruso said. "Everything you raise is not in cash. It's future compensation and it does not go on your balance sheet."

In 2015, United Way gave $430,000 to the Amherst Wilder Foundation, $362,000 to ARC Greater Twin Cities, $516,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Greater Twin Cities, and $540,000 to Bloomington public schools, among other organizations.

For the first time ever, Fidelity Charitable Gift Fund, part of Fidelity Management, topped the Chronicle of Philanthropy's 400 annual ranking of nonprofits in 2015, pushing United Way Worldwide to the second spot. The Fidelity Gift Fund rose by 20 percent to $4.6 billion nationally, while the network of United Ways dropped 4 percent to $3.7 billion. The Philanthropy 400 ranks U.S. charities that raised the most from private sources in a year. Government grants were excluded.

Fidelity offers donor-advised funds, and its online platform makes giving easier, Fidelity president Pamela Norley told the Chronicle of Philanthropy. Nationally, Goodwill Industries, the Red Cross and Catholic Charities USA all reported declines in annual giving in 2015, according to the list.