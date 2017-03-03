Gallery: Minnesota United head coach Adrian Heath talks with Francisco Calvo before the team warmed up in MLS soccer game against the Portland Timbers in Portland, Ore., Mar. 3, 2017.

Gallery: Minnesota United midfielder Rasmus Schuller (20) is cut off by Portland Timbers midfielder David Guzman (20) in the first half of an MLS soccer game in Portland, Ore., Mar. 3, 2017.

Gallery: Minnesota United midfielder Kevin Molino (18) and Portland Timbers midfielder Darlington Nagbe (6) fight for a ball in the first half of an MLS soccer game in Portland, Ore., Mar. 3, 2017.

Gallery: Minnesota United goalkeeper John Alvbage (1) directs play in the first half of an an MLS soccer game against the Portland Timbers in Portland, Ore., Mar. 3, 2017.

Gallery: Minnesota United defender Jermaine Taylor (4) turns the ball in the first half of an MLS soccer game against the Portland Timbers in Portland, Ore., Mar. 3, 2017.

Gallery: Minnesota United midfielder Johan Venegas (11) follows on a wide shot as Portland Timbers Jake Gleeson (90) protects the goal in the first half of an MLS soccer game in Portland, Ore., Mar. 3, 2017.

Gallery: Minnesota United midfielder Kevin Molino (18) passes during the first half of an MLS soccer game against the Portland Timbers in Portland, Ore., Mar. 3, 2017.

– In Minnesota United FC’s inaugural Major League Soccer match Friday at Portland Timbers, the Loons fell 5-1.



Midfielder Lawrence Olum scored first in the 14th minute for Portland off a chip from a free kick that floated over United goalkeeper John Alvbage’s head. Midfielder Diego Valeri added to that total in the 47th minute with his header.

Second-half substitute forward Christian Ramirez, in his major-league debut, scored from outside the box in the 79th minute, to put the United within one. But center-back Vadim Demidov gave up a penalty kick moments later for pulling an opponent down in the box. Valeri stepped up to sink the kick and bring Portland’s lead back to two goals in the 82nd minute.



Portland forward Fanenfo Adi added not one, but two stoppage time goals to end the game.

Prior to the match, the national anthem was miserable but from the heart. An incredibly off-key rendition, sang – or, screamed, rather – by the Portland Timbers supporters section amid rainy and cold weather.

Yet as Minnesota United FC’s starting 11 stood in a line prematch at Providence Park on Friday, the emotional impact was the same as if the late Whitney Houston circa the 1991 Super Bowl had sung it herself.

Despite the result, it was the return of top-division soccer in Minnesota after 40 years. And for six of the Loons’ 11 starters, it was their very first MLS match.

Portland Timbers' Lawrence Olum (13) watches in the background as his shot soars above teammate Liam Ridgewell (24) and into the net for Portland's first goal against Minnesota United

For one, left-back Justin Davis, it was his first big-league match of his entire professional career, since he joined United, as the club formerly known as the NSC Minnesota Stars, in 2011.

Samantha Solberg, a member of one of United’s supporters groups called the Dark Clouds, said it was surreal to see players like Davis, who she had followed since becoming a fan in 2014, on the pitch. Former North American Soccer League players Ibson, Kevin Venegas, Brent Kallman, Ramirez and Miguel Ibarra were all on the bench for United to start the game as well.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience. As big fans of the team, it just felt like we had to do it,” Solberg said of making the trip, adding she planned her winter vacation coming from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to Portland for the match. “It just felt like such a historic experience. … It just felt like this is what we had been working for.”

Team owner Bill McGuire echoed that sentiment at a Dark Clouds meetup at a local Portland bar before the fans marched to the stadium for the match.

“We’ve known we made it because we’ve been doing so much work around this,” McGuire said. “I think people are really excited about actually doing something other than talking and reading and thinking about it. And actually, whatever happens, everybody’s just really excited to see it actually occur.”

That was another common theme among the United contingent, that the moment, for the most part, was bigger than the result.

Solberg said she and many fans were acting like classic Minnesotans, tempering their expectations and hoping for a 2-2 draw. Historically, expansion teams struggle in their first seasons, and pundits from around the league have picked United to be bottom-dwellers this season after its truncated time since officially joining the league in August to build a team.

“We’ve used it every single day,” United coach Adrian Heath said Tuesday of turning those low outlooks into motivation. “A lot of people don’t know what to expect. I might be in that boat as well. ... We’ve got a lot of excuses if we need them. But we won’t be needing them.”

Ben Krouse-Gagne, another Dark Clouds member, said the fans would do all they could to help the team beat those odds, including being “really, really loud,” sticking together and generally making noise for 90 minutes.

And hopefully for United, a moment like this will garner even more fans.

“Even walking by the stadium and seeing our name, ‘Timbers versus Minnesota United,’ it hasn’t sunk in yet,” Krouse-Gagne said, a Dark Clouds member since 2011. “It hasn’t sunk in yet what it’s going to mean for me, for Minnesota, for my community, the Dark Clouds. … I think it’ll be a transformational thing for a lot of people.”

Just relishing the memory, in the end, is what it’s all about for United.

“Being here, no matter what,” Solberg said, “it’s going to be a very memorable [time].”