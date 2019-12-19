– The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) and its former women’s hockey coach have reached a $4.5 million settlement, concluding another chapter of a long-running discrimination lawsuit.

Shannon Miller, who filed suit against her employer in 2015 after the university declined to renew her contract, will receive $2.1 million, and her attorneys will receive $2.4 million, according to court documents.

“UMD welcomes the conclusion of this matter,” university spokesperson Lynne Williams said. “We look forward to continuing support of our students in and out of the classroom, including their athletics endeavors.”

A federal case against UMD filed by two other former coaches that also alleged discrimination based on gender and sexual orientation is on hold pending the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on a similar case.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.