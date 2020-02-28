Most Minnesotans head to Florida or Arizona when they need a respite from winter. Tyler Jermann chose to spend the past two months in Fayetteville, Ark., where the hilly terrain was a bigger draw than the warmth.

It was a business trip for Jermann and other pro runners in the Minnesota Distance Elite club, who were seeking the best place to train for Saturday's U.S. Olympic marathon trials. In Fayetteville, they found a landscape that mimicked the undulating course they will run in Atlanta, preparing them for a race that will determine the half-dozen Americans who will run at this summer's Olympics.

The largest field in Olympic trials history — about 700 runners — will line up for the 11 a.m. start, with the top three finishers of each gender earning berths for the Summer Games.

The 21 Minnesota residents at the event include Jermann, with the 39th-fastest qualifying time among the men, and his wife, Katy, whose time ranks 29th in the women's field. Emma Bates, who is from Elk River but currently lives in Idaho, has the seventh fastest qualifying time among the women.

"The primary reason we chose Fayetteville was because it's a lot hillier than here, and a lot hillier than we're used to,'' said Jermann, a former Iowa State runner who lives in Burnsville. "We tried with most of our hard workouts to find terrain that was as similar to the racecourse as possible.

"Our training went about as perfectly as it could have gone. But it's going to be hard, regardless.''

Jermann has run the Atlanta course before, at a preview race last year. It is an8-mile loop that features several sharp turns along with its ups and downs.

He expects it to favor runners like himself: strong athletes who excel in cross-country and can handle variations in terrain, as opposed to track specialists. Jermann said the men's field is deeper than in past Olympic trials, with 20 or 30 legitimate contenders. Dakotah Lindwurm, another Minnesota Distance Elite runner at the trials, expects 10 to 15 women to be in the hunt.

The men's qualifiers are led by 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Galen Rupp, who has the fastest qualifying time (2 hours, 6 minutes, 7 seconds); Leonard Korir, a 2016 Olympian in the 10,000 meters (2:07:56), and Scott Fauble (2:09:09), the top American in the 2019 Boston Marathon. Favorites in the women's race include Jordan Hasay, whose qualifying time of 2:20:57 is the second-fastest ever by an American woman; Desiree Linden (2:26:46), a two-time Olympian and 2018 Boston Marathon champion, and Sara Hall, who clocked the best time of any American woman last year (2:22:16, at the Berlin Marathon).

Tyler Jermann qualified with a time of 2:13:29 at the 2019 Houston Marathon. Katy Jermann earned her spot by finishing the 2019 New York City Marathon in 2:31:55, and Lindwurm, of Burnsville, qualified via her second-place finish at last fall's Twin Cities Marathon. Lindwurm's time of 2:32:49 is the 36th-fastest in the women's field.

While the Olympics will be held in Tokyo, the marathon has been moved to Sapporo, 500 miles north. The International Olympic Committee ordered the switch last fall to avoid Tokyo's oppressive heat and humidity.