The three protesters involved with the hanging of a banner at U.S. Bank Stadium were released Monday from the Hennepin County jail without charges.

Deputy Minneapolis City Attorney Mary Ellen Heng said Monday the city would investigate the incident before filing charges.

The three are Karl Mayo, (who is listed on the jail roster has Karl Zimmerman) 32; Sen Holiday, 26; and Carolyn Feldman, 27. Mayo and Holiday climbed the ladder on the ridge truss during the second quarter of the Minnesota Vikings game Sunday then dropped down from a catwalk to unfurl a giant banner protesting the Dakota Access oil pipeline and U.S. Bank’s involvement.

Although Holiday and Mayo initially were arrested on two gross misdemeanors — burglary and trespassing, the city attorney ultimately makes decisions on charges, Minneapolis police spokesman Corey Schmidt said.

Feldman, who did not scale the stadium heights, was booked on a misdemeanor charge of obstructing the legal process.

On Monday, no one was providing insight into how the protesters got into the stadium with their gear and managed to mount the truss and carry out their mission without being stopped at any point by security.

SMG, the firm that operates the stadium, had nothing to say beyond what was said Sunday. Marketing manager Lisa Niess didn’t provide answers to multiple questions, providing a generic written statement that said in part, “I want to reiterate that we are working with the Minneapolis Police Department and all stadium partners to fully investigate the situation.”

The new $1.1 billion building is protected by Chicago-based Monterrey Security. Calls to Monterrey were not returned Monday.

Monterrey employees oversee the entrances to the stadium. All employees and spectators must pass through metal detectors and open their bags for inspection upon entering the building that seats more than 66,000. The NFL allows fans to carry small clutches — about the size of a hand — but bigger bags must be clear and no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches.

The rectangular banner was significantly larger than the limits. The sign carried the U.S. Bank logo and read, “Divest #NoDAPL,” a reference to the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota, which has been the subject of national controversy and a monthslong protest encampment.

At the stadium Sunday, some officials said there had been events in the building Saturday night, possibly weddings. Neiss would not confirm that parties were held, but said that everyone who enters the building for events passes through security.

Jenn Hathaway, the spokeswoman for the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA), the public agency which oversees the stadium, didn’t respond to any questions.

The high-flying protest began about 12:47 p.m., early in the second quarter of the Vikings-Bears football game, when the two climbers got over a guardrail from a public concourse and scurried up the built-in ladder to a catwalk high above Section 120, in the northeastern corner of the building.

From there they appeared to attach their banner to the ridge truss, then dropped down themselves using ropes and harnesses around their waists and legs. Police and fire at the stadium climbed the stairs and spoke to the protesters, but allowed the two to remain in the air until the game ended.

As fans left, the two quickly hoisted themselves back to the catwalk and were arrested.

No one was hurt in the protest, but the climbing is obviously risky and the stunt raised questions about the strength of gameday security.

The protest’s organizers contend that U.S. Bank has tens of millions of dollars in credit lines active with the pipeline’s parent company.

Construction of the pipeline has been on hold for several weeks, the result of a yearlong battle between the petroleum industry and a coalition of American Indian tribes and environmentalists. The tribes and their supporters won a round last month, when federal officials put a hold on a final stretch of construction, but the expectation is President-elect Donald Trump will push the pipeline to completion.

Twitter: @rochelleolson