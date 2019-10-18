U.S. Bank’s website and mobile app went down for a few hours Friday morning.

The trouble happened after the company’s engineers attempted a software change overnight.

Users began to notice the outage around 8 a.m. central time. It had restored service on both the website and mobile app by about 10:20 a.m., a spokesman said.

Like many companies, U.S. Bank occasionally takes its digital services offline for software updates during hours when they are lightly used. Friday’s difficulties extended into normal working hours, prompting customers to take note.

“We’re aware of a technology disruption impacting our website and mobile banking app,” the company wrote on Twitter at midmorning. “We apologize for the inconvenience and have teams working quickly to identify the issue and restore service.”

U.S. Bank this spring rolled out a new version of the app its customers use on smartphones and tablets. In the creation of that app, the Minneapolis-based company made a major change in its approach to technology development, adopting a continuous process akin to what’s seen at major software firms.

The bank, the nation’s fifth-largest, about a year ago reported that more than half of its consumer customers were frequent users of its digital services. Over the past year, usage of both its website and mobile app has accelerated with both consumer and business customers, executives have said.