U.S. Bancorp said its fourth-quarter profit rose nearly 14 percent, boosted by the impact of the new federal tax law.
Not counting that and other one-time events, the company’s profit was up nearly 4 percent, shaped chiefly by higher income from interest-bearing businesses and a bigger margin on interest income at its main business, U.S. Bank, the nation’s fifth-largest bank.
Chief executive Andy Cecere said the results marked “a strong end to what was a record year for U.S. Bancorp on several measures.” The company’s revenue and profits, even excluding the effect of the tax law, hit all-time highs.
The Minneapolis-based company said it earned $1.68 billion, or 97 cents a share. Excluding the bump from the tax law and other one-time effects, the company’s profit was $1.53 billion, or 89 cents a share.
That’s up from $1.48 billion, or 82 cents a share, in the same period a year ago.
Revenue was $5.64 billion, up from $5.44 billion a year ago.
Like other banks, U.S. Bank reported a falloff in growth of commercial loans, one of its main businesses. Commercial loans grew 4 percent in the latest quarter. At the same time a year ago, U.S. Bank reported an 8.1 percent jump in commercial loans.
Overall loan growth was 2.6 percent in the latest quarter, down from 6.2 percent a year ago.
Even so, the money that U.S. Bank made from loans increased. The company’s net interest margin was 3.08 percent in the quarter, up from 2.98 percent a year ago but down from 3.1 percent in the third quarter of last year.
The new tax law gave U.S. Bancorp $910 million as it accounted for revaluing deferred taxes at a lower rate. In connection with that gain, the company two weeks ago announced a one-time, $1,000 bonus for most employees and a $150 million contribution to its charitable foundation. The bonus cost $67 million before taxes and $47 million after taxes. The charitable contribution cost $105 million after taxes.
In the latest quarter, U.S. Bancorp also accounted for $608 million in accrued regulatory and legal expenses. Those expenses plus the tax law-related gain and spending on workers and its charity netted out to the $150 million increase to the company’s bottom line.
