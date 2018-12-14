University of Minnesota presidential finalist Joan Gabel appears to be a sure winner for the job after a two-hour interview with regents that was heavier on compliments than tough follow-up questions.

The U’s governing board took no formal action Friday, but it is kicking off contract negotiations with Gabel, the University of South Carolina provost, with votes on both her candidacy and pay slated for Tuesday.

Her wide-ranging job interview with regents capped off a week of touring the U’s campuses, where Gabel got high marks for her preparedness and generated excitement as the likely first female president of the university.

Mila Koumpilova • 612-673-4781