A longtime University of Minnesota law professor was arrested last week on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct and stalking, according to jail records.

U officials confirmed that the 54-year-old professor, who hasn’t been charged, was hired by the university in August 2006. It wasn’t immediately clear Monday morning whether he had been placed on administrative leave.

The Star Tribune generally doesn’t name suspects who haven’t been charged with a crime.

The U.S. Marshals Service around midday Friday arrested the professor, who has tenure at the school, and later booked him into the Hennepin County jail on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct, stalking and false imprisonment, according to online jail records.

It was unclear what led authorities to the professor or what the charges were for. In a statement issued Monday, U spokesman said administrators were aware of the arrest.

“We have not yet had an opportunity to discuss the matter or his status with him.” he said.