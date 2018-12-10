Joan Gabel, the only finalist to become the next University of Minnesota President, is in Minnesota all week for a series of public meetings and interviews with members of the University of Minnesota community.

Gabel, a provost at the University of South Carolina, plans to visit all five university campuses this week. She is spending Monday on the Twin Cities campus, where she is scheduled meet with the President’s direct reports, attend an open house, address local media, have lunch with the Board of Regents, and connect with student government leaders, faculty members, alumni, philanthropy and business leaders before day’s end.

Her schedule for the rest of the week includes visits to the following campuses: Morris and Crookston on Tuesday; Duluth on Wednesday; Rochester on Thursday. A public interview with the Board of Regents is slated for Friday.

Last week, a near-unanimous U Board of Regents picked Gabel out of three higher education administrators recommended by the presidential search committee, landing her on track to become the first female president since the U was founded in 1851.

Staff Report