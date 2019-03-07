Growing vocal concern in the University of Minnesota community about an incident outside a hotel was followed by the school alerting the campus about eight teenage boys who confronted two female students late Sunday and directed abusive language at them while one exposed himself.

The eight walked to a light rail platform moments later Sunday night and have yet to be found, university spokeswoman Lacey Nygard said Thursday.

School officials sent out a campus crime alert late Wednesday afternoon, a few days after the encounter outside the Graduate Minneapolis hotel on Washington Avenue SE.

The alert to faculty, staff and students acknowledged that "a number of members of the campus community have asked about an incident that occurred over the weekend" before the notice was issued.

According to the alert:

The two women were getting in their vehicle about 10:50 p.m., when they were approached by eight boys ages 15 to 17.

The teens "began using derogatory language" toward them and one of them "exposed his genitals" and attempted to get into their vehicle before the teens walked to the light rail platform nearby. Nygard declined to say more about the nature of what the teens said to the women.

Police released a vague description of the teen who exposed himself but nothing about what the others looked like.

Nygard said police are checking on any video surveillance in the area that might help in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of teens is urged to contact campus police at 1-612-624-2677.