Two people who fell on the west side of the Mississippi River bluffs in Minneapolis were rescued early Sunday morning.
The Fire Department and other agencies were dispatched about 3 a.m. to 2800 West River Parkway, a residential area in south Minneapolis located in the Cooper neighborhood, said Raymond Cruz, an assistant chief.
One of the individuals, a man, was injured and taken to a hospital, most likely HCMC, Cruz said.
Cruz said the department has a special team dedicated to this type of rescue.
“We actually train for it,” he said.
