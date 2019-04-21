Two people who fell on the west side of the Mississippi River bluffs in Minneapolis were rescued early Sunday morning.

The Fire Department and other agencies were dispatched about 3 a.m. to 2800 West River Parkway, a residential area in south Minneapolis located in the Cooper neighborhood, said Raymond Cruz, an assistant chief.

One of the individuals, a man, was injured and taken to a hospital, most likely HCMC, Cruz said.

Cruz said the department has a special team dedicated to this type of rescue.

“We actually train for it,” he said.