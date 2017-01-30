The State Patrol is investigating two separate crashes Sunday that killed pedestrians in Burnsville and northern Minnesota.

Juan Morales-Castro, 45, was attempting to run across Hwy. 13 at Washburn Avenue in Burnsville around 9:20 p.m. when he was hit by a westbound pickup truck.

The pickup truck driver, Shawn Notermann, 35, of Shakopee, was not hurt.

A few hours later, a man kneeling along County Road 8 in Wheeler Township in Lake of the Woods County was struck by a vehicle, the patrol said.

Jon Bryan Haney, 36, of Rochester, was traveling east on County Road 8 at 11:20 p.m. when he saw the man in the lanes just west of Hwy. 172. Haney swerved to avoid contact but still collided with the pedestrian, the patrol said.

Haney was wearing his seat belt and was not hurt, the patrol said.

The name of the 39-year-old man from Baudette has not been released.