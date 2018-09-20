Minneapolis publisher Graywolf Press is having a spectacular awards season. Two Graywolf poets were finalists for the prestigious Forward Prize, and this week, one of them--Danez Smith--won. Poet Jenny Xie is on the National Book Award long-list for poetry for “Eye Level," and fiction writer Jamel Brinkley is on the National Book Award fiction list for his collection of stories, "A Lucky Man."

And this morning word comes of the Man Booker Short list--a list dominated by women writers. Two of them are published by Graywolf.

Daisy Johnson is on the list for her novel, "Everything Under." At 26, she is the youngest writer ever to be shortlisted for the prize. (Just as Danez Smith at 29 was the youngest writer ever to win the Forward Prize.)

Graywolf will move up publication of Johnson's novel from 2019 to next month.

"Milkman," by Anna Burns--to be published in fall 2019 by Graywolf--is also on the list.

Both Graywolf titles were originally published in the United Kingdom--"Everything Under" by Jonathan Cape, and "Milkman" by Faber & Faber.

The four other titles are: "The Mars Room," by Rachel Kushner; "Washington Black," by Esi Edugyan; "The Overstory," by Richard Powers; and "The Long Take," by Robin Robertson.

The winner will be announced in October in London.