Two men died in crashes on Minnesota roads Wednesday and Thursday, authorities said Friday.

John Franklin Hall, 68, of Lake Nebagamon, Wis., was killed about 10 p.m. Thursday when his vehicle crashed on E. 280th Street at Randolph Boulevard in Randolph Township, in Dakota County, according to the Hennepin County medical examiner.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

The medical examiner also released the name of a 27-year-old man from Faribault, Minn., killed Wednesday when his motorcycle struck a vehicle in Prior Lake.

Michael Jon Wright died in the crash at the intersection of SE. Eagle Creek and Duluth avenues just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Prior Lake police are investigating.

