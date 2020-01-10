– Two men are facing murder charges related to the opioid overdose death of a 25-year-old Superior woman this fall.

Kyham Lavon Dunn, 25, and Solomon Byrd Jr., 27, were charged Friday with aiding and abetting third-degree murder in the fentanyl overdose death of Alexandria Price in September.

On Sept. 18 Price had arranged to buy heroin from Dunn, according to charges, and Dunn told investigators he helped buy the heroin from Byrd.

Price was found unconscious and unresponsive early the next morning in a downtown Duluth hotel room. Her mother and 3-year-old son were also present.

Price's mother told investigators the boy's father had just died of an opioid overdose a week ago and she had come to town to move them back to Washington state.

"According to the victim's mother, both victim and her significant other had been addicts in Washington state, but had cleaned up and moved to Superior, Wisconsin where they were employed," charges state. "She believed they both were clean."

Fentanyl toxicity was found to be the cause of the woman's death.

After a monthslong investigation, Dunn and Byrd were arrested Thursday without incident, according to Duluth police.

A third man, Brandon Capone Williams-Gillard, 21, was also arrested Thursday and charged with felon in possession of a firearm and drug charges in the case.

Those who have been affected by opioid addiction are encouraged to call the Duluth Opioid Hotline at 218-730-4009 for access to treatment and recovery resources.