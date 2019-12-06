Michael Pineda watched from the sidelines as his Twins teammates celebrated an American League Central title and played in the postseason this season.

The 30-year old pitcher was serving a suspension for using a banned diuretic.

Despite that blow to the team, and despite the fact that he still has 39 games remaining on his 60-day suspension, the Twins have agreed to re-sign the free agent righthander to a two-year deal worth $20 million.

A major league source confirmed the signing, pending a physical.

The Twins signed Pineda to a two-year contract before the 2018 season, which he missed because of recovery from elbow surgery and a subsequent knee injury.

But he emerged as one of their best starting pitchers in 2019, going 11-5 with a 4.01 ERA before his suspension.

Pineda, who is 6-6 and weighed more than 300 pounds, was suspended on Sept. 8 and apologized three days later for taking the diuretic. Major League Baseball believed his explanation that he was trying to lose weight and got the drug from a friend, and the 80-game suspension was reduced to 60 because of that reason.

The diuretic, hydrochlorothiazide, is banned because it can be used to mask performance-enhancing drugs.

Pineda forfeited roughly $984,000 of his $8 million salary for sitting out the final 23 days (and 21 games) of the regular season. He was also four innings shy of reaching 150 innings for the season — a benchmark that would have come with a $500,000 bonus, plus another half-million for every 10 additional innings. It’s conceivable Pineda cost himself $1.5 million in bonuses by ingesting an unauthorized substance.

“It’s embarrassing. I feel obviously sad,” he said on Sept. 11, “because I let myself down, my family, my teammates, especially where we are in the season.

Under rules of his suspension, he can participate in spring training. During regular season games, he can come to the park and work out, but he is not allowed on the field once gates open to the public. He can use the weight room and clubhouse, but he cannot be in uniform or in the dugout once the game begins.

The Twins, a source confirmed, offered free agent righthander Zack Wheeler a five-year deal worth $100 million, but Wheeler decided Wednesday to join the Phillies for five years and $118 million.

The Twins’ returning starters, besides Pineda, are All-Star righthanders Jose Berrios and Jake Odorizzi.