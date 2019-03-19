A former All-Star, a self-described “superstar” and a Stars and Stripes battlefield defender are headlining Opening Day festivities for the Minnesota Twins next week, the team announced Tuesday.

Justin Morneau, the Twins’ MVP first baseman in 2006 who is about to take on his first Opening Day assignment in the Fox Sports North telecast booth, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the team’s home opener on March 28 vs. the Cleveland Indians. The four-time American League All-Star was a Twin from 2003 to 2013.

National anthem honors will go to Minneapolis showman Har Mar Superstar, aka Sean Tillmann, whose live musical act has spanned the globe while keeping his performance base in the Twin Cities.

And 100-year-old World War II veteran Lawrence Cline, of Alexandria, Minn will raise the American flag.

Cline was drafted into the Army at age 22, served from 1942-45 and spent more than two years overseas, mostly near Australia. Following the war, the Browerville native returned to Minnesota and worked for Northern Pacific Railroad, Western Union and Soo Line Railroad among others.

The first 30,000 fans in attendance will receive a Twins puffer vest. Target Field gates open at 1 p.m., roughly 2 hours before the game starts.