It’s one thing to dominate a White Sox team that has weakened its roster through several trades. It’s another to try to do the same to the Royals.

Several Royals were World Series champions in 2015, like Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain and Eric Hosmer. They began the day 4½ games behind the Twins for the second wild card, where one hot week could get them back in the picture.

Kansas City is going to offer more resistance, which showed on Friday as the Royals raced out to a nice lead, then hung on for a 7-6 victory at Target Field.

The Twins loaded the bases twice in the ninth, but Eddie Rosario struck out the second time the sacks were stacked to end the game. The loss snaps Minnesota’s four-game winning streak.

Kansas City righthander Jason Hammel pitched into the seventh inning, and Moustakas hit a big three-run home run early as the Royals took the first game of the weekend series.

In doing so, Kansas City took aim at Twins starter Dillon Gee, who was a Royal in 2016.

The Twins needed a few days before naming Gee the starter on Friday. They had other options, like righthander Aaron Slegers, who pitched well in a spot start in the second game of a doubleheader against Cleveland on Aug. 17. Lefthanded prospect Stephen Gonsalves had been mentioned as a possibility. Both could have made the start on Friday. And Twins manager Paul Molitor has liked Gee as a long reliever.

But Gee got the nod on Friday — and made the Twins wish they could turn back time.

The Twins even gave Gee a 2-0 lead in the first inning, when Jorge Polanco smashed a two-run home run to right. It continued Polanco’s tear since the beginning of August, when he went from being out of the daily lineup to batting in the middle of the order.

Gee needed 19 pitches to get out of the first inning before pitching a 1-2-3 second. It looked like he had found a groove, but Alcides Escobar opened the third with a double — and things only got worse.

Cain hit an RBI single to get the Royals on the board. Melky Cabrera followed with an RBI double. Eric Hosmer walked on five pitches.

Salvador Perez flew out to left-center, as Zack Granite raced over to make a fine catch. He tried to double up Cabrera at second, but his throw was wide of the bag, and Brian Dozier dropped the ball while trying to keep his foot on the bag.

It didn’t take long for that play to have an impact, as Moustakas hammered a three-run home run to right field to put Kansas City ahead 5-2. It was Moustakas’ 36th home run of the season, tying him with Steve Balboni for the Royals single-season record set in 1985.

It also increased Moustakas’ hitting streak against the Twins to 17 games, the longest of any active player. He was in a 3-for-26 skid before the home run.

Polanco’s sacrifice fly in the third got the Twins within 5-3.

In 2⅔ innings, Gee gave up five runs on six hits and three walks with two strikeouts. He was replaced by Tyler Duffey, who gave up a two-run home run to Brandon Moss in the sixth inning as Kansas City took a 7-3 lead.

Hammel suddenly turned into an out machine. After Joe Mauer’s double in the third, Hammel retired 12 straight batters to carry him into the seventh before a leadoff double by Max Kepler. Hammel had entered the game 1-1 over his last three starts with a 7.23 ERA.