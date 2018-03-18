– Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco has been suspended 80 games for violating Major League Baseball’s drug policy.

Polanco tested positive for the drug Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance.

It’s a blow to a Twins club with aspirations of a second consecutive trip to the postseason. And it’s the second time in three seasons that the Twins have had a key player get suspended for 80 games. Pitcher Ervin Santana was suspended for 80 games in 2015, just a few months after signing with them as a free agent.

Polanco was not available for comment Sunday, but released a statement through the player’s association.

“Today, I have regretfully accepted my 80-game suspension for testing positive for Stanozolol. To be clear, I did not intentionally consume this steroid. I now know, however, that my intention alone is not a good enough excuse and I will pay the price for my error in judgment. The substance that I requested from my athletic trainer in the Dominican Republic and consented to take was a combination of vitamin B12 and an iron supplement, something that is not unusual or illegal for professional athletes to take.

“Unfortunately, what I was given was not that supplement and I take full responsibility for what is in my body. Every bone in my body wants to appeal this suspension but out of respect for Derek Falvey, Thad Levine, Paul Molitor, my coaches, my teammates, and the entire Twins organization, I have decided to withdraw my request to appeal and will begin serving my suspension immediately. My hope is that through this extremely disappointing situation other players will learn from my mistake.

“I hope that those who have believed in me, those within the Twins organization, my teammates, and the fans in Minnesota and in the Dominican Republic will accept my sincere apology. I will continue to train hard every day in the hopes of being able to contribute to winning baseball games with the Twins later this year.”

Polanco played a key role in the Twins' 2017 postseason appearance, batting .318 with an impressive .913 on base-plus-slugging percentage over the final 54 games of the regular season. At 24, Polanco looks to be coming into his own as a player, although he was having a rough spring in the field. His seven spring training errors lead all of Major League Baseball.

“We were disappointed to learn of the suspension of Jorge Polanco for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program,” the Twins said in a released statement. “We fully support Major League Baseball’s policy and its efforts to eliminate performance enhancing substances from our game. Per the protocol outlined in the Joint Drug Program, the Minnesota Twins will not comment further on this matter.”

The news comes as a huge blow to the Twins, who were counting on Polanco to build upon the development he showed in the final two months of 2017, when he batted .316 with 10 home runs and 42 RBI in 55 games, frequently batting third in the Twins lineup. Polanco will be eligible to return on June 30, assuming there are no postponements during the season’s first three months, and will be ineligible for the 2018 postseason, should Minnesota qualify.

Polanco’s suspension might not be the only action MLB takes regarding the Twins infield. The league has investigated third baseman Miguel Sano, accused in December of an assault in October 2015, and could announce soon whether Sano will be disciplined.

Under terms of MLB’s drug policy, a second failed test would trigger a 162-game suspension, and a third failed test would result in a lifetime ban from MLB.

Eduardo Escobar is the logical option to man the position during Polanco’s suspension, but his backup is unclear. Ehire Adrianza is also a shortstop who can play a utility role.

Other possibilities include veteran infielder Erick Aybar, who signed with the Twins just before camp opened, and Gregorio Petit, a veteran minor league journeyman who has had a strong camp with the Twins.

The Twins reassigned shortstop Nick Gordon, one of the top prospects in their system, to minor league camp just before the suspension was announced, and the Twins have indicated they would prefer that he receive some experience at Class AAA Rochester.