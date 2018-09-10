GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Willians Astudillo, Twins
The catcher’s two-run homer in the ninth inning was the walkoff winner against the Royals.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 Pinch hits for Joe Mauer this season.
6 Walkoff wins by the Twins this season.
10 Pitches in at-bat for Kansas City’s Hunter Dozier in the second inning before he popped out.
8-7 Twins’ record against the Royals this season.
.371 Batting average for Ehire Adrianza in 13 games against the Royals.
17⅓ Scoreless innings in lefthander Taylor Rogers’ streak.
La Velle E. Neal III
