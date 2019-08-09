Nelson Cruz went on the 10-day injured list after aggravating his left wrist injury during a swing-and-miss in the fourth inning of Thursday's game against Cleveland.
The Twins' designated hitter is batting .294 with 32 home runs and 76 RBI and has 16 home runs since the All-Star Break.
Reliever Cody Stashak, sent to Class AAA Rochester on Wednesday, was recalled. In five games with the Twins he has a 5.87 ERA (7.2 innings) and nine strikeouts.
The Twins and Indians meet in the second of a four-game series tonight (7:10 p.m., FSN) after Cleveland cut the first place Twins' lead to one game in the American League Central with a 7-5 victory Thursday.
