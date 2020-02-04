The Minnesota Twins have hired not one but two people to take over portraying TC Bear, the longtime mascot whose previous alter ego donned the furry get-up for the last time several months ago, a team executive said Tuesday.

The job-sharing duo took over in time for the recent offseason Twins Winter Caravan and TwinsFest promotional events, said Nancy O’Brien, the team’s vice president for community engagement.

In October, Greg Wilfahrt was told he would no longer fulfill the role he has played without missing a game since the character’s creation in 2000.

The team has declined to elaborate on Wilfahrt’s departure, while he told the Star Tribune a few weeks after losing the duties that “I had a different idea of how the mascot program should be run than upper management had, and it didn’t work in my favor.”

“A pretty thorough” audition process to fill full- and part-time TC Bear openings identified eight finalists, said O’Brien, who said that adding a part-timer is for insurance should the main portrayer fall ill or if the team needs to have TC Bear be in two places at the same time.

The applicants were given in-costume performances to execute along with “their own personal skit that they directed,” she said.

Baseball skills were also required of the wannabes. O’Brien said the team had to know “can they catch a first pitch? Can they hit a ball?” TC Bear’s on-field demands at times include receiving a pregame pitch and staging a home run hitting contest with fans.

O’Brien declined to identify the two new-hires, not even to her own teenage children, other than to say they are young men who played organized baseball at some time in their lives and have “collegiate and professional mascotting experience.”

Along with revving up fans of all ages at Twins home games and at spring training in Fort Myers, Fla., since 2000, T.C. Bear has been making appearances year-round at Twins youth clinics, schools, hospitals and parades. He’s also available for hire for private parties or corporate events.

The public’s next chance to see TC Bear live is 7 a.m. Saturday, when he’ll attend the American Lung Association’s 31-floor “Fight for Air Climb” inside U.S. Bank Plaza in downtown Minneapolis.