– The Twins see it now. They’ve been beating up on the Mariners all weekend, wondering where the homer-happy Seattle team they’d heard so much about had gone.

But the Mariners, who have fallen to last place after a 13-2 start to the season, finally rediscovered their winning formula on Sunday — or maybe they just copied the Twins’. Baseballs were sent sailing over the walls of T-Mobile Park, the reigning home-run champs were stifled for a change, and Seattle staved off a sweep with a 7-4 victory over the Twins.

The loss was the Twins’ first in a week, and prevented their first four-game sweep of the Mariners since 1991.

Minnesota put together only one rally all day against Seattle lefthander Yusei Kikuchi, and the Twins actually had little to do with it. A pair of walks, a bunt picked up and thrown into the outfield, and a ground ball booted by the shortstop turned into three generous runs for the Twins, briefly giving them a lead that they assumed their supersonic offense would eventually widen.

The Mariners, however, held the Twins without a home run, something that no team had since the Yankees on May 5, snapping a 13-game home run streak that was just three games short of the franchise record. The Twins left the bases loaded in the third inning when C.J. Cron struck out, but except for the gift-wrapped runs that Mariners gave them two innings later, did not advance another runner as far as second base until the ninth inning. Jorge Polanco drove home Ehire Adrianza with a two-out single to close the gap, but Jonathan Schoop flew out to deep right-center to end the game.

Seattle’s offense, meanwhile, reasserted itself and retook the major-league home run lead, after the Twins tied them at 87 homers apiece on Saturday. Back-to-back doubles by Edwin Encarnacion and Domingo Santana off Kyle Gibson in the fourth inning got it started, and then the home runs appeared. Mitch Haniger crushed a first-pitch fastball from Gibson with a runner on in the fifth inning to tie the game, and Daniel Vogelbach made it back-to-back home runs with a mirror-image shot to right-center.

And in the seventh, following two-out walks to Haniger and Vogelbach, Encarnacion made himself a pest yet again by rocketing a 2-2 pitch from Trevor May over the center field wall to put the game out of reach. Encarnacion, who went 9-for-15 in the series, now has 25 career home run against the Twins, third-most among active players, and 12 of them since 2017.