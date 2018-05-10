After seven years with the Cardinals, Lance Lynn returned to St. Louis this week as a member of the Twins. From the visiting side of the field, he expressed some of his frustration about the state of baseball to St. Louis Post-Dispatch columnist Benjamin Hochman.
Hochman wrote: "On this day, one year ago, Lynn was 4-1 with a 2.04 ERA. Talk radio talked regularly about the $100 million he'd make. Talk about a curveball."
Instead, there were no acceptable offers until the Twins put up $12 million for a one-year contract well into spring training. Lynn has struggled so far, with a 1-3 record and 7.28 ERA in his first six starts.
Lynn told Hochman: "Maybe I'll just go on and be a hired gun the rest of my career, I don't really care. If somebody gives me a chance to pitch, I'm going to go do it, I'm not worried about anything else. ... I was here for seven years and there's no loyalty in the game. So as players, you've noticed players not having the loyalty anymore either."
HOWARD SINKER
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.