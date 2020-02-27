– The Twins smacked back-to-back homers 12 times last season. Might as well practice that in spring training, too.

Nelson Cruz launched an opposite-field home run in the sixth inning, and last year’s fourth-round pick, outfielder Seth Gray, followed with a blast onto the left field berm Wednesday. But Philadelphia rallied with three runs over the final two innings to hand the Twins their first loss of the spring, 5-4 in a split-squad game at Hammond Stadium.

A younger Twins team beat the Rays 10-8 in Port Charlotte.

In the split-squad loss, Jake Odorizzi allowed two hits and a run in his two-inning Grapefruit League debut, and Sergio Romo allowed a run on a two-out single by Jean Segura. But the Twins built a 4-2 lead thanks to Alex Kirilloff’s RBI single and a force-play RBI by Jack Reinheimer in the fifth inning and the back-to-back homers an inning later.

Video (01:25): Twins righthander Jake Odorizzi says he doesn't normally use his best stuff in spring games, because he's focused on the weakest parts of his arsenal.

The Phillies, though, rallied against Twins bullpen prospect Jake Reed, who allowed two singles and a triple, all with two outs, in the eighth inning. And in the ninth, Philadelphia infield prospect Arquimedes Gamboa lined a home run to center field off Class A righthander Brandon Koch, who once pitched for Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson at Dallas Baptist University.

Phil Miller