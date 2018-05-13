Happy Mother's Day!

Twins manager Paul Molitor is giving Joe Mauer a break followng a 12-inning game on Saturday. "He's been in the dirt a lot playing defense the last couple of days," Molitor said of Mauer, who has made a handful a sharp plays at first base.

With Logan Morrison playing first base, Mitch Garver will DH while Bobby Wilson catches Fernando Romero. Molitor said he probably would give up his DH if something happens to Wilson. Gregorio Petit is the best bet to be the emergency catcher if needed.

As for facing Shohei Ohtani? He is blessed with a big arm. Throws 100 mph. Has a heck of a splitter. Sounds like the Twins will try to lay off the splitter. They don't think he throws it for strikes very often, so they will try to let it go. I overheard Torii Hunter use an old-school term for laying off the pinch. "Spit on the splitter," he said.

"It's mostly a chase pitch," Molitor said. "He will throw it over for a strike. every once in a while. But mostly when you throw 100 and throw a 90 mph split you are going to get some swing and misses down out of the zone."

Byron Buxton also gets a break today, as Molitor didn't want him to go from being inactive for so long to suddenly playing every day. Buxton has only one hit since his return from the DL.

"His swing is OK," Molitor said. "I think his recognition hasn't been there. Maybe his concern about catching up to velocity has made him a little bit quick. He's pulled a lot of balls foul on the third base side. Changing his sights might be a little helpful. We'll talk with him a little about that."

Twins

Brian Dozier, 2B

Max Kepler, CF

Eduardo Escobar, 3B

Eddie Rosario, LF

Mitch Garver, DH

Logan Morrison, 1B

Robbie Grossman, RF

Gregorio Petit, SS

Bobby Wilson, C

Fernando Romero, RHP

Zack Cozart, 3B

Kole Calhoun, RF

Justin Upton, LF

Albert Pujols, DH

Andrelton Simmons, SS

Luis Valbuena, 1B

Ian Kinsler, 2B

Chris Young, CF

Martin Maldonado, C

Shohei Ohtani, RHP