Sano makes it a quintet

The Twins became the first team in MLB history with five 30-homer hitters in one season. Twelve other teams in history have had four.

HRs Per AB No. 30

Nelson Cruz 37 11.4 Aug. 3

Max Kepler 36 16.6 Aug. 1

Eddie Rosario 31 17.0 Sept. 15

Mitch Garver 30 9.8 Sept. 10

Miguel Sano 30 11.6 Sept. 17

Career highs for everyone but Cruz