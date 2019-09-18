Sano makes it a quintet
The Twins became the first team in MLB history with five 30-homer hitters in one season. Twelve other teams in history have had four.
HRs Per AB No. 30
Nelson Cruz 37 11.4 Aug. 3
Max Kepler 36 16.6 Aug. 1
Eddie Rosario 31 17.0 Sept. 15
Mitch Garver 30 9.8 Sept. 10
Miguel Sano 30 11.6 Sept. 17
Career highs for everyone but Cruz
