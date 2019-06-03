The Twins on Monday activated designated hitter Nelson Cruz from the injured list in time for their three-game series at Cleveland that starts on Tuesday.

Cruz was placed on the IL on May 17 with a left wrist sprain, retroactive to May 14. The Twins initially felt that Cruz would be able to return as soon as his 10 days on the IL were up, but the club then decided that it would be best for him to take as much time he needed to be as pain-free as possible.

Cruz played two games with Class A Fort Myers during a rehab assignment, going 2-for-7.

The Twins rolled to a 21-8 record in May, making it easier for them to take a conservative approach with Cruz.

Infielder Luis Arraez was called up to replace Cruz on the roster. He batted .375 with a home run, two doubles and six runs scored in 10 games, and had a hand in a couple of blowout wins. Arraez was optioned to Class AAA Rochester to make room for Cruz, but the club now knows it has someone in Arraez it can call up and plug into the lineup if needed.

Meanwhile, the Twins will welcome back Cruz, batting .270 with seven home runs and 22 RBI, back to its league-leading offense.

The Twins lineup will be as healthy as it has all season when they face the Indians on Tuesday. Marwin Gonzalez will likely become the, ‘every day, multipositional player,’ manager Rocco Baldelli described him as the day he signed with the club during spring training. Gonzalez might be even more valuable now, since he’s a switch-hitter and is lefthanded bat will be needed to keep a balanced lineup intact against righthanded pitchers.