Photo by Isabel Fajardo

In September, Ananya Dance Theatre premiered a provocative social justice-themed work at the O’Shaughnessy Auditorium in St. Paul, which commissioned the piece.

Writing in the Star Tribune, dance critic Sheila Regan praised “Shaatranga: Women Weaving Worlds,” for its “dynamite dancing” and labeled the show “a call to arms.”

Now the company, named after imaginative and passionate founder Ananya Chatterjea, is taking its work global.

Over the next week, ADT is performing in three dance festivals as part of its first-ever tour to India, its founder’s birthplace. It will participate in two festivals in the capital city of New Delhi — Aavejak Avaaz and Natya Ballet Festival — and one in the northeast Indian city of Guwahati, famed for its hilltop temples.

The India tour follows October performances at the Bethlehem International Performing Arts Festival in Palestine.