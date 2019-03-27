Winter-weary Minnesotans are eagerly embracing a warmup into the upper 60s Wednesday for the first time in nearly half a year, even if it departs as swiftly as it’s expected to arrive.

Evidence of spring busting out all over the Twin Cities so far includes bumper-to-bumper food trucks parked curbside and some bike racks nearing capacity in downtown Minneapolis.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting a high of 68 degrees come afternoon, ending a drought of more than five months without the Twin Cities registering a high in the 60s. The record high for a March 27 in the metro is 75, set in 1946.

However, strong winds are also in the forecast, undermining the full effect of the day’s warmth, said NWS meteorologist Alexandra Keclik.

And if the chill Keclik referenced wasn’t enough to undermine spring spirits, the weather service is anticipating the warmup to be teasingly brief.

“There’s a cold front later on today,” Keclik said, that will have temperatures dropping back into the 30s in the evening.

Food trucks and bicycles were evidence of a warmup Wednesday in downtown Minneapolis.

Wednesday’s low is forecast to drop toward freezing before stalling out at 36.

From there, the NWS is calling for a high near 50 on Thursday, when the Twins play their home opener, and nothing warmer than the 40s through the weekend.

Lows for the rest of the week are expected to limbo below freezing, the weather service added.

And for anyone brave enough to peek into early next week, a four-letter word — snow — has a “slight chance” of becoming reality, according to the weather service.