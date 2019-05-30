Gary Cunningham, who has dramatically grown capital and the small business-loan portfolio of Metropolitan Economic Development Association (Meda) since becoming chief executive in 2014, is leaving to run Washington D.C.-based Prosperity Now.

Cunningham, 61, a veteran Twin Cities nonprofit and government executive, said he couldn't resist the opportunity to run an influential national organization. Cunningham has been a board member of Prosperity Now, a research-and-advocacy organization that also was behind the Earned Income Tax Credit decades ago.

"Prosperity Now works across the country to lift up low-income people of all races and help them build wealth and assets," Cunningham said. "They helped create the earned income tax credit that's lifted more working-poor people out of poverty than just about any other instrument."

Prosperity Now's annual "scorecard" found that about 40 percent of American households, regardless of race, live in "financial uncertainty," paycheck-to-paycheck at best and lack sufficient savings to weather an emergency or temporary job loss. The research also shows that African Americans disproportionately struggle economically compared to whites.

"I'm excited about addressing the racial wealth gap," Cunningham said. "We can't help [minorities] build assets unless entrepreneurship is part of it. That's what we've done at Meda in helping build small, minority-owned business. We'll keep working on that at 'PN' through partnerships."

Cunningham and his wife, Betsy Hodges, a former Minneapolis mayor and a consultant, will move to Washington. Hodges will continue to operate her consulting business from there.

Under Cunningham, Meda, backed by local businesses and foundations nationally, grew its lending capital by 535 percent to $21.4 million, helped minority business clients create and retain 7,000 jobs that pay an average of $20-plus an hour. Meda since 2014 grew its loan portfolio by 220 percent to $25 million, serving hundreds of commercial clients with a default rate the rivals those of good community banks. Meda also was recognized for three years through 2018 as the top-performing "minority business development center" in the country, by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Cunningham, who made nearly $270,000 in 2017, also launched last year "The Meda Million Dollar Challenge," the nation's largest minority entrepreneurial competition. It raised $1.45 million for nine winners, five of whom have raised additional growth capital.

"I'm enormously proud of everything we've achieved for businesses and the community," Cunningham said. "I have absolute faith in the deep bench of talented and committed professionals here that will continue our mission'…"