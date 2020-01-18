EDINA

DEC. 17

Drugs. An 18-year-old Edina man was arrested for alleged possession of marijuana in a vehicle at the Edina Country Club, 4501 50th St.

HUGO

DEC. 12

Suspicious activity. A deputy spotted four vehicles, all occupied and parked at 10:45 p.m. in a dead end near 128th Street and Ferrara Avenue. An occupant in one of the vehicles explained that they were all waiting for an estate sale with some "really rare stuff" that would start the next morning. He said that more vehicles likely would show up over the course of the night. All were parked legally, and signs in the area confirmed the estate sale.

JORDAN

DEC. 31

Check welfare. Officers responded to a report of an open 911 line at a home in the 900 block of Lodge Drive. They determined that a 3-year-old boy had dialed 911.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF DEC. 15-21

Theft. Someone stole 33 pounds of meat from the porch of a home in the 16000 block of Elm Creek Lane.

LAUDERDALE

DEC. 24

Theft. Someone pumped $61.57 worth of gas at a station in the 2400 block of Larpenteur Avenue and drove off without paying. Police were given the license number on the suspect's vehicle.

DEC. 28

Theft. A resident of an apartment building in the 1600 block of Carl Street reported that two packages were stolen from an unsecured entrance. Authorities were told that approximately 10 other packages, addressed to other apartments, also had been taken in the previous two weeks.

MAY TOWNSHIP

DEC. 16

Suspicious activity. A resident in the 14000 block of Nason Hill Road reported that someone had removed seven white pines from his property in the previous two weeks. He believed they were being cut down for Christmas trees, but he said he had not given anyone permission to cut them down and had "no trespassing" signs posted on the property.

MINNETRISTA

DEC. 23

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of a loose pig on Stonebridge Road. The pig was in its shed by the time the officer arrived.

PRIOR LAKE

DEC. 22

Drugs. A 46-year-old Rosemount woman was arrested for suspected possession of methamphetamine, marijuana mixture-hash and marijuana in a motor vehicle, plus expired vehicle registration, during a traffic stop at 140th Street and NE. Pike Lake Trail.

DEC. 24

Theft. A 40-year-old Minneapolis man was cited for alleged theft of a tip jar and contents valued at $157.50 at Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd.

RAMSEY

DEC. 17

Drunken driving. A 26-year-old man was arrested for suspected drunken driving after hitting a fire hydrant with his vehicle and then getting stuck in a snowbank at Riverdale Drive and NW. Jasper Street.

DEC. 21

Underage consumption. An officer responded to a report of a boy tipping over a trash can at Little Dukes, 7900 NW. Sunwood Dr. The 16-year-old, found to be extremely intoxicated, was turned over to his father and expected to be charged with underage drinking.

RICHFIELD

DEC. 23

Assault. A 29-year-old Richfield man was arrested after he allegedly lit another person's hair on fire in the 7600 block of S. Vincent Avenue.

ST. ANTHONY

DEC. 31

Fraud. A 51-year-old woman is suspected of providing a fraudulent proof of insurance card to the police to get her impounded vehicle released. The card was confiscated and the woman cited for allegedly providing false proof of insurance.

SHAKOPEE

DEC. 19

Drugs. A 39-year-old Chaska man was arrested for suspected possession of methamphetamine at Target, 1685 17th Av.

WACONIA

DEC. 13

Terroristic threats. A 16-year-old boy was arrested for terroristic threats and disorderly conduct in the 1800 block of Community Drive.

