EAST BETHEL

NOV. 2

Disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of two people throwing eggs at a vehicle in the 18100 block of Hwy. 65 NE. They cited a 25-year-old man and 30-year-old woman for disorderly conduct.

EDINA

NOV. 9

Drugs. A 16-year-old boy was arrested for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle in the 6400 block of Tracy Avenue.

FRIDLEY

NOV. 11

Check welfare. An officer responded to a report of a man falling in the road at 77th Avenue NE. and Main Street NE. The 28-year-old man was intoxicated and taken to a detox facility.

JORDAN

NOV. 2

Disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of juveniles damaging holiday decorations at a home on Hickory Place. They cited three 14-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy for disorderly conduct.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF NOV. 10-16

Weapon. Officers responded to a report of a shot fired in the 17000 block of Hyde Park Avenue. A 21-year-old man told them that he had dropped his gun and it had discharged. He later admitted it happened as he was drawing the gun from a holster.

LAUDERDALE

NOV. 5

Traffic. A 40-year-old woman was arrested for driving after revocation, using a cellphone while driving, carrying no proof of insurance and speeding, in the area of Larpenteur Avenue and Eustis Street.

MAPLE GROVE

NOV. 7

Drunken driving. A 37-year-old Maple Grove woman was arrested for drunken driving after crashing into trees in the yard of a home at Bass Lake Road and Lawndale Lane.

NEW BRIGHTON

OCT. 31

Tamper with a motor vehicle. Police spotted an 18-year-old man entering several parked vehicles in the 500 block of 13th Avenue, and cited the St. Paul man for tampering with a motor vehicle.

NEWPORT

OCT. 20

Civil matter. A deputy spoke with two people in the 300 block of 7th Avenue who were upset their vehicles had been towed. Both admitted to parking in a fire lane and acknowledged the tow company was doing its job. They told the deputy they would address the issue with the apartment building’s management.

RAMSEY

NOV. 4

Neighbor dispute. A resident reported that a neighbor left pumpkins on their property in the 15200 block of Barium Street NW. An officer spoke with the neighbor, who agreed to retrieve the pumpkins.

NOV. 5

Suspicious activity. An officer responded to a report of two people with a flashlight near a property in the 18000 block of Erkium Street NW. The officer determined that they were tracking a deer.

SHAKOPEE

NOV. 20

Theft. A 38-year-old Jordan woman was cited for theft and possession of shoplifting gear at Kohl’s, 1529 17th Av.

NOV. 21

Drugs. A 29-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, attempting to manufacture methamphetamine in the presence of a child, and an Anoka County warrant, at Hwy. 169 and Canterbury Road.

WATERTOWN

NOV. 12

Drugs. A 17-year-old Plymouth boy was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and an 18-year-old Watertown man was cited for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, at Angel Avenue and State Street NW.

WEST LAKELAND TOWNSHIP

OCT. 27

Suspicious activity. A small tent containing bags of women’s shoes and feminine products was discovered in a wooded area at the Lucy Winton Bell Athletic Fields, Belwin Conservancy, 15601 Hudson Road. It didn’t appear that anyone was sleeping there. A deputy left a business card at the tent advising the owner that it was on private property and had to be removed.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.