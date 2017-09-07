The Twin Cities will throw its hat into the ring to compete for a new Amazon.com Inc. campus that could employ up to 50,000.

Amazon, which is based in Seattle, announced Thursday that it wants to spend $5 billion on a second headquarters campus. In an unusual open call, Amazon said it seeks proposals from local and state government leaders and will select a location next year.

Minnesota leaders are already salivating at the prospect of wooing the company — whose proposed workforce expansion would dramatically dwarf the footprints of other Fortune 500 organizations that already call the Twin Cities home.

Regional nonprofit Greater MSP is partnering with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) to respond to Amazon's request, which is due Oct. 19.

"This definitely would be great for our region," said Mike Brown, vice president of marketing and communications for Greater MSP. "Amazon opened here recently and has been a great addition to the region. These are good jobs that we they are hoping to add. It plays right into our strengths."

The groups will determine the best course of action, including any financial incentives, Brown said.

FILE - In this April 27, 2017 file photo, construction continues on three large, glass-covered domes as part of an expansion of the Amazon.com campus in downtown Seattle. Amazon said Thursday, Sept. 7, that it will spend more than $5 billion to build another headquarters in North America to house as many as 50,000 employees. It plans to stay in its sprawling Seattle headquarters and the new space will be "a full equal" of its current home, said founder and CEO Jeff Bezos. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

"It's a huge request so we need to get a lot of our partners involved," he said.

Gov. Mark Dayton said in a statement that he has directed DEED to work with city, regional and state partners on an Amazon proposal. He will meet Friday with Shawntera Hardy, the agency's commissioner, to discuss how to "leverage" the state's assets for the proposal.

"Amazon has already had a positive impact on business and career opportunities in our state," Hardy said in a statement. "Time and again, Minnesota has proven that when businesses start, relocate, or grow in our state, they are afforded the tools and resources to make them successful. We are committed to continuing that legacy."

Amazon employs more than 1,000 people, with the intent to hire more, at a fulfillment center in Shakopee and also operates a smaller sorting center there and a small distribution center for Prime Now in southeast Minneapolis.

Earlier this year, Amazon also signed a lease to pen a local technology development office in the new T3 building in the North Loop of Minneapolis.

One challenge for Amazon or any other large employer is how that Amazon may face could possibly be how to find so many workers in a state with a low unemployment rate, which in July held at 3.7 percent, lower than the national rate of 4.3 percent.

"We will certainly have to address how we will help them find workers," Brown said.

In Seattle, Amazon has more than 40,000 employees in 33 buildings on its sprawling downtown campus, which takes up more than 8 million square feet of space. Amazon claims that its investments in the city have helped lead to the generation of an additional $38 billion for Seattle's overall economy.

The campus occupies 19 percent of all prime office space in Seattle, the most for any employer in a major U.S. city, according to an analysis conducted for The Seattle Times.

Amazon said its preference for a second headquarters site is a metropolitan area with more than 1 million people with a business-friendly environment and the ability to attract and retain strong technical talent.

"We expect HQ2 to be a full equal to our Seattle headquarters," said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and chief executive, in a statement. "Amazon HQ2 will bring billions of dollars in up front and ongoing investments, and tens of thousands of high-paying jobs. We're excited to find a second home."

The online retailer also said it was looking for a community that would "think big and creatively" about real estate options. Amazon said it will consider retrofitting existing structures, though it will prioritize shovel-ready sites where it can construct its own buildings.

If Amazon did come to the Twin Cities and hired the amount of people it is alluding to, it would become the largest employer in the state.

Currently, Mayo Clinic is the top employer with more than 41,000, according to DEED.

Wells Fargo, which is ranked ninth on the list with 20,000 employees throughout the state, last summer moved into two newly built towers in downtown Minneapolis near U.S. Bank Stadium. The matching bank buildings have a combined 1.1 million square feet of space and house 5,000 people, meaning it would take about 15 of those individual towers to equal the amount of office space Amazon currently has in Seattle.

"There are a lot of different possibilities on the real estate side," said Russ Nelson, president of Minneapolis-based real estate and project management firm NTH, though he said to start speculating about potential campus sites would be a "fool's game" at this point.

"Fifty thousand people would be 8 to 10 million square feet," he said. "Wow. … It's an immense deal."

Office developers and city advocates have been pushing to attract more tech companies to the region. St. Paul's new Innovation Cabinet debuted several strategies this summer that its members believe would help the capital city grow more tech jobs.

Scott Burns, a member of the Innovation Cabinet and chief executive of software company Structural, said the Twin Cities is a prime location to grow a tech business. Burns, who sold St. Paul-based GovDelivery for $153 million last year, said the region's investments in infrastructure like mass transit and wealth of creative talent are just a few of the positives in its favor.

He acknowledged that the selection process will likely be highly competitive. Already, several other cities such as St. Louis and Dallas appear to be entering the race.

"If somebody offered me a chance to bat in the World Series, I would do it even though I'm likely to bat out," Burns said. "Just competing is worthwhile and this is a big enough opportunity to do that. This is a compelling, game-changing opportunity, and we absolutely have earned the right to be at the table."

Staff writer Eric Roper contributed to this report.

Twitter: @nicolenorfleet