During a time when business would usually start to grow at Twin Cities hotels, occupancy rates have fallen to unprecedented lows due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Now we are looking at occupancies within the 10% range. It just completely stops,” said Ben Graves, chief executive of Graves Hospitality, which has managed and developed hotels across the country including the new Moxy hotel in downtown Minneapolis and the Intercontinental Hotel at MSP Airport. “Nobody ever dreamed that this could be possible.”

Last week, Graves Hospitality furloughed about 850 employees across the country or a little more than 60% of its staff to cut costs and allow employees to apply for unemployment benefits after occupancy numbers “started dropping like a lead balloon” due to travelers canceling their plans and large events being postponed as the coronavirus continued to spread across the country, Graves said.

Graves, who has worked in the business since the 1990s following in his father, Jim Graves’ footsteps, said the significant and likely prolonged impacts of COVID-19 are hard to compare to other recent travel downturns like the SARS outbreak of 2003, the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the Great Recession.

“Nothing like this,” Graves said, in an interview Monday night. “This is completely unprecedented.”

March is supposed to be the start of the shoulder season, the booking season between peak and low season, for Twin Cities hotels, when occupancy is supposed to start to climb to 70% or 80 %, Graves said.

Hotels have high labor costs and large mortgages, which can make it difficult for owners to deal with extended periods of low numbers like what may happen because of the coronavirus, he said.

Across the country, hospitality companies are bracing for the worst as safety concerns have canceled major events, businesses have limited their corporate travel and consumers are being told by health officials to stay home. Fourteen resorts were scheduled Tuesday to close along the Las Vegas Strip.

Even before the virus impact, Twin Cities hotel demand was showing some softness. For the week ending March 7, hotel analytics firm STR reported the Twin Cities hotels had an occupancy rate of 54%, a nearly 11% drop from the same time last year. More recent numbers are likely much more dismal. However, industry experts have tried to encourage hospitality companies that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“What is clear to us looking at the past data is this, the inalienable right of the American consumer for life, liberty and the pursuit of travel will not be infringed,” said Jan Freitag, senior vice president of lodging insights at hotel analytics firm STR, in a Monday webinar on the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. “This too shall pass. We don’t know when but it will.”