FIDLAR: Cultishly adored in town since their first wild Entry appearance with Wavves in 2013, this band of second-generation Los Angeles punk scenesters is growing up without losing their manic piss-and-vinegar energy. Their second album for the Mom + Pop Records, “Almost Free,” mixes in elements of Beck-style slacker-rap, Jon Spencer-ish blues-rock and even a little disco-y funk alongside visits by such cool guests as John Doe, K. Flay and the Hives’ Howlin’ Pelle. It sounds like the lads are having a blast, and there’s every reason to believe this show should follow suit. France Camp opens. (9 p.m. Fri., Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $25, eTix.com.) Chris Riemenschneider

Trippie Redd: Part of XXL magazine’s 2018 Freshman Class and a recent Rolling Stone artist-to-watch pick, this 19-year-old Ohio rapper/singer just hit No. 3 in Billboard with the last installment of his viral mixtape trilogy, “A Love Letter to You 3.” That’s after last year’s release of his debut album “Life’s a Trip,” which included the Travis Scott-accompanied single “Dark Knight Dummo.” He’s out on his first headlining tour. (8:30 p.m. Fri., Myth, Maplewood, $40.)

Sharon Van Etten: It’s about time this long-simmering New Jersey singer/songwriter crossed over to a broader fan base, and she seems poised to do just that with her ambitious new album, “Remind Me Tomorrow.” Produced by St. Vincent collaborator John Singleton, the album puts a darker, electro-throb sonic tint on her already vibrant and visionary songwriting style, promising a more intense live show this time out. London opener Nilufer Yanya also toured with the XX last year. (9 p.m. Sat., First Avenue, Mpls. $25, first-avenue.com.)

Indigo Girls: From the Minnesota Zoo to Northrop, Emily Saliers and Amy Ray have harmonized in the Twin Cities many, many times. But they’ve never appeared here with the Minnesota Orchestra. Having performed with orchestras on and off for the past seven years, the Grammy-winning folk-pop duo released last year a double-live album recorded with the University of Colorado Symphony Orchestra. Don’t expect to hear all 22 selections from that collection, but look for such favorites as “Closer to Fine” and “Galileo.” The conductor will be Sarah Hicks, who has led the Minnesota Orchestra in concert with Dessa, New Standards and other non-classical performers. (8 p.m. Sat., Orchestra Hall, Mpls., sold out)

Kandace Springs: Last year, this Nashville soulstress released her sophomore CD, “Indigo,” on Blue Note. Prince was a fan, and invited her to perform at Paisley Park in 2014 after discovering her on YouTube. We’re guessing he would have been a fan of “Indigo,” too, which is a big step up for the singer-pianist. Whether covering songs associated with Roberta Flack and the Stylistics or doing originals that suggest Sade and Adele, Springs resides comfortably and confidently in the intersection of soul, jazz and pop. (7 & 9 p.m. Sat., Dakota, Mpls., $30-$45)

Kelly Clarkson: It may be her first concert tour in four years, but this will make two consecutive years for Clarkson singing in the Twin Cities. Last year, the first “American Idol” was here for two private Super Bowl performances. This time, it will be a proper public concert, featuring “Miss Independent,” “Since U Been Gone” and her other hits plus some surprise covers and pronouncements from her delightfully unfiltered mouth. Opening are country star Kelsea Ballerini and teen newcomer Brynn Cartelli, the youngest winner ever on NBC’s “The Voice” — where she was coached by Clarkson. (7 p.m. Sat., Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, $26 and up, ticketmaster.com.)

Kentucky Gag Order: To paraphrase one of the great unsung Twin Cities rock bands of the ’00s: It’s on! With its wiry mix of Pere Ubu/Jesus Lizard-like art-punk and southern-rock boogie, KGO is reuniting 16 years after calling it quits for the first of two farewell weekends at Big V’s, the Midway area club that harbored some of the most dangerous bands in town in KGO’s day. Hardcore Crayons, BROWN and Outstanding Achievements in the Field of Excellence also play. (9 p.m. Sat., Big V’s, $7.)

Janie Miller & Trailer Trash: A longtime deliverer of Patsy Cline songs around town, Miller is teaming up with the Twin Cities’ most authentic old-school twang band for a post-Valentine’s love fest for the late country music icon. (8 p.m. Sat., Parkway Theater, Mpls.., sold out.)

Chelsea Cutler: The self-taught, sporty-looking, 21-year-old electro-pop singer/songwriter dropped out of Amherst College last year after her cheery songs “You Make Me” and “Mess” started blowing up via Soundcloud and YouTube. After touring as Quinn XCII’s opener, she’s circling back for her first headlining jaunt. (7 p.m. Tue., Fine Line, Mpls.., sold out.)

Colter Wall: With a baritone voice that sounds as deep and desperate as the snow-packed earth in his native Saskatchewan, this rising country troubadour has worked his way up from the Fine Line to opening for Margo Price to now make his main-room headlining debut perfectly timed to the release of what should be his breakthrough third album, “Songs of the Plains,” produced by omnipresent Nashville producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, “A Star Is Born” soundtrack) and featuring backing from pedal-steel wiz Lloyd Green and Willie’s longtime harp-blower Mickey Raphael. (8 p.m. Tue., First Avenue, Mpls.., $20.)

Regina Carter: The master of the jazz violin had quite a year in 2018. She won a Doris Duke Artist Award and was named artistic director of New Jersey’s All-Female Jazz Residency. And she toured, promoting her latest album, “Ella: Accentuate the Positive,” on which she reimagines tunes recorded by Ella Fitzgerald. A versatile virtuoso who has worked with Mary J. Blige, Billy Joel and Dolly Parton, Carter played the Dakota last month with the jazz collective Special EFX. Now she returns with her own quartet. (7 & 9 p.m. Wed., Dakota, Mpls. $20-$40, dakotacooks.com.)

Elton John: Time to say goodbye to Captain Fantastic, who is in the midst of a 300-concert, 2½-year farewell tour. We get him for two nights of “Rocket Man,” “Your Song” and about two dozen favorites. You’ll dance, you’ll cry, you’ll sing along. (8 p.m. Thu.-next Fri. ,Target Center, $59.50-$249.50)