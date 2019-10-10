The Mavericks: Since reuniting in 2011, this eclectic Miami-launched group has recorded three outstanding albums and established itself in concert as America’s greatest dance band. Whether playing their 1990s country hits like “All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down,” pre-rock-sounding originals or frontman Raul Malo’s deep well of Latin-influenced music, the Mavericks will help you dance the night away on their 30th anniversary tour. Always highly recommended. (8 p.m. Fri., State Theatre, Mpls., $53.50-$63.50)

Charli XCX: The British pop star seems to be a collaboration queen. She was featured on Icona Pop’s “I Love It” and Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy.” She co-wrote the current Shawn Mendes/Camila Cabello smash “Señorita.” So it’s not surprising that on her just-released third album, “Charli,” the electro-pop singer teams up with Lizzo, Troye Sivan and BTS, among others. Last seen opening for Taylor Swift at U.S. Bank Stadium, Charli is back in the clubs. (8 p.m. Fri., First Avenue, Mpls. Sold out).

Ruston Kelly: Playing to a few hundred people, the Americana singer-songwriter impressed at the Basilica Block Party hours before his wife, Kacey Musgraves, headlined in front of thousands. He mentioned Jesus and reefer in the same stanza — a first at the BPP. Musgraves helped Kelly beat his drug problems, which he sings about on his dark but commendable debut, 2018’s “Dying Star.” (9 p.m. Fri., Fine Line, Mpls., $20-$35)

Minnesota Music Coalition Rock Gala: A fun cross-section of Twin Cities musicians will be dressed up and matched up in this annual all-star fundraiser and tribute to Minnesota music, with a house band featuring some of the Suburbs and a roster of singers including Annie Mack, Curtiss A, Robert Wilkinson, Humbird’s Siri Undlin, John Munson, Faith Boblett and many more. (7:30 p.m. Fri., A-Mill Lofts, 315 SE Main St., Mpls., $35-$50, mnmusiccoalition.org).

Lucy Dacus: Last seen in town teaming with kindred tunesmiths Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker as Boygenius, the Virginian indie-rocker hit the “Austin City Limits” TV studio and Newport Folk Fest over the summer before dropping a coolly revisionist version of Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark,” which shows off her slow-simmering power. It’s from a series of holiday-themed singles Dacus has been randomly dropping as she works up the follow-up to last year’s acclaimed Matador Records LP, “Honest.” Austin, Texas, group Liza Anne & Sun June open. (8 p.m. Sat., Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., sold out.)

Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin: Longtime friends, these two literate and often funny singer-songwriters are touring as a duo. They’ll swap stories and songs, harmonize and maybe talk about where they keep their Grammys. (They’ve got eight between them.) Expect Colvin to reprise tunes from her debut, “Steady On,” which won her first Grammy; she is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a new acoustic version. (8 p.m. Sat., the O’Shaughnessy, St. Paul, $38-$68.)

The Velvets: Alan Sparhawk and Steve Garrington of Low formed this informal Velvet Underground cover band a few years ago with fellow Duluth rockers Marc Gartman of Glitteratti and Steven Yasgar of Communist Daughter for no other reason than to jam through those classic songs. Now they have a good reason: They’re marking the 50th anniversary of the VU’s gig at the Labor Temple in Minneapolis, ads for which promised “a three-ring psychosis.” Low’s Mimi Parker and Gaelynn Lea will join the circus this time. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Hook & Ladder, Mpls., $15-$20.)

Etta James Experience: At last, here’s a Twin Cities singer who can do justice to James, one of the all-time great R&B singers. Kathleen Johnson has the requisite sass, spunk and soul to salute the Rock Hall of Fame force behind “Tell Mama,” “At Last” and “I’d Rather Go Blind.” (7:30 p.m. Sat., Crooners, Fridley, $30-$40)

Heart and Joan Jett: After a three-year estrangement, the Wilson sisters are back on tour as Heart, rocking with “Barracuda,” roaring through the power ballad “Alone” and covering Zeppelin like only Ann Wilson can. Heart’s current guitarist is Ryan Waters, seen here often with Prince protege Liv Warfield. The Wilsons are perfectly paired with fellow Rock Hall of Famer Jett, who still has a punkish snarl when she celebrates “Bad Reputation” and “I Love Rock ’n’ Roll.” (7 p.m. Sun., Xcel Energy Center, W. 7th St. and Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. $40-$130, 1-800-982-2787 or ticketmaster.com)

Tegan & Sara: After eloquently and often wittily writing about growing up as identical-but-unique twins in their memoir “High School,” the Canadian pop-rockers re-recorded a bunch of songs they wrote as angsty teenagers for a fun and sweet new album, “Hey, I’m Just Like You.” They’re touting the paired projects with an “interactive” solo-acoustic tour that should be a hoot for fans. (7 p.m. Sun., Fitzgerald Theatre, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul, $40-$80, eTix.com.)

Stiff Little Fingers: The highly influential, John Peel-adored punk band born out of the late-’70s strife of Belfast, Ireland, marked the 40th anniversary of its debut album “Inflammable Material” on tour last year and had so much fun it’s still going. Opening is Penelope Houston’s Avengers, who also opened for the Sex Pistols in 1978. (8 p.m. Mon., Fine Line, Mpls., $30-$50.)

Sleater-Kinney: No surprise this show by the hugely influential and unflinchingly feminist ’90s power trio sold out right away. There’ve been some surprises since this tour was announced, though, including the exit of drummer Janet Weiss — her replacement will be Angie Boylan of the band Aye Nako — and the departure from the trio’s signature roaring sound to a poppier mix on its new St. Vincent-produced album, “The Center Won’t Hold.” Read our interview with co-leader Corin Tucker about these changes in Monday’s Star Tribune. (8 p.m. Tue., Palace Theatre, sold out.)

Tank & the Bangas: Former slam poet Tarriona “Tank” Ball’s psychedelic neo-funk/hip-hop troupe busted out of New Orleans in 2017 when it won NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest, and it has been a big hit at festivals since then with a wild-eyed, colorful live show. This concert has been relocated from First Ave. (8 p.m. Tue., Turf Club, St. Paul, $22-$25.)

Hollerado: This is supposedly the last chance to catch this fun, power-poppy Canadian rock quartet in support of its farewell album “Retaliation Vacation.” It’s also the latest opportunity to catch Tommy Stinson of the Replacements back at the scene of some old crimes as opening act. (7:30 p.m. Tue., 7th St. Entry, Mpls., $12.)

Sara Bareilles: Between studio albums, the piano pop star was busy, writing a Broadway musical (“Waitress”), authoring a book, acting on Broadway and television, and hosting the Tony Awards. This year, she dropped her first album in six years, the atmospheric T Bone Burnett-produced “Amidst the Chaos,” on which she yearns for the Obama years and puts on her armor for today’s chaotic world. Now she’s ready to headline in arenas. (8 p.m. Wed., Xcel Energy Center, $35-$95)

Jay Som: Bay Area indie-rocker Melina Duterte (aka Jay Som) grows from a smart bedroom-pop charmer into a full-blown, My Bloody Valentine-style guitar rocker on her third album, “Anak Ko,” with often riveting results. Boy Scouts open. (8 p.m. Wed., 7th St. Entry, $16.)

Anais Mitchell: Before she became a Tony-winning creator of the smash Broadway musical “Hadestown” (based on her 2010 album featuring Justin Vernon, Greg Brown and Ani DiFranco), she was a highly regarded indie singer-songwriter who toured with Bon Iver and Garrison Keillor, among others. See if Broadway has affected her main gig. (8 p.m. Wed., Icehouse, sold out)

Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra: Brother of Wynton, Branford and Jason, this New Orleans trombonist is a star in his own right. An NEA Jazz Master, he’s played on more than 100 recordings, including works by Harry Connick Jr., Terence Blanchard and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. He also founded the Uptown Music Theatre and jazz programs for schools in his hometown. (7 p.m. Wed., Crooners, $40-$45)

Mary Bue & Monarchy: With an ambitious new album in the works, the poetic and powerful Duluth-reared rocker is in the midst of a monthly fall residency with an impressive new band that includes guitarists Jeremy Ylvisaker and Molly Maher, Cloud Cult violinist Shannon Frid, Suburbs bassist Steve Price and ace drummer Richard Medek. (8 p.m. Wed., Hook & Ladder’s Mission Room, Mpls., $5.)

Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison Hologram Tour: Is this cool or creepy? Dead for decades, these Rock Hall of Famers return to the concert stage as holograms with a live band. Witness the great songs and great voices of these gone but not forgotten early rockers. Looks wise, expect late-’50s Holly and Traveling Wilburys-era Orbison. (8 p.m. Thu., Mystic Lake Casino, $35 and up)