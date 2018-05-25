E. EERO JOHNSON: "Tsu and the Outliers." 5 p.m. today. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.
JENNIFER ZEYNAB JOUKHADAR: "The Map of Salt and Stars." 6 p.m. Mon. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls.
LONNIE DUPRE AND PAM LOUWAGIE: "Alone at the Top." 7 p.m. Wed. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls.
STEVEN HYDEN: "Twilight of the Gods." 7 p.m. Wed. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.
PHYLLIS ROOT AND KELLY POVO: "Searching for Minnesota's Native Wildflowers." 10:30 a.m. Sat. Free with $15 gate admission. Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska.
KIERSTEN HALL: "Corner Confessions." 11 a.m. Sat. Chapter 2 Books, 226 Locust St., Hudson, Wis.
SUSAN BARTLETT FOOTE: "The Crusade for Forgotten Souls." 11 a.m. Sat. Scout & Morgan Books, 114 N. Buchanan St., Cambridge, Minn.
ALLEN ESKENS: "The Life We Bury." 1 p.m. Sat. Columbia Heights Public Library, 3939 Central Av. NE., Columbia Heights.
A.C. WESTON: "She Is the End." 2 p.m. Sat. Barnes & Noble, Har Mar Mall, 2100 N. Snelling Av., Roseville.
SHAWN FRANCIS PETERS: "The Infamous Harry Hayward." 2 p.m. next Sun. Hennepin History Museum, 2303 3rd Av. S., Mpls.
VIVIAN OLSON: "Ela's Diary." 2 p.m. next Sun. Barnes & Noble, Har Mar Mall, 2100 N. Snelling Av., Roseville.
