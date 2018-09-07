WILLIAM REICHARD AND ELLEN LANSKY: "The Night Horse" and "Suburban Heathens." 5 p.m. today. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

ROMA CALATAYUD-STOCKS: "A Song in My Heart." RSVP required on eventbrite.com. 7 p.m. Mon. Barnes & Noble, Galleria, 3225 W. 69th St., Edina.

PETE HAUTMAN: "Otherwood." 6:30 p.m. Tue. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Av., St. Paul.

MINDY MEJIA: "Leave No Trace." 7 p.m. Tue. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

P.J. TRACY: "The Guilty Dead." 7 p.m. Tue. Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls.

WILLIAM KENT KRUEGER: "Desolation Mountain." 7 p.m. Tue. Subtext Bookstore, 6 W. 5th St., Suite 150, St. Paul; 7 p.m. Wed. Barnes & Noble, Galleria, 3225 W. 69th St., Edina.

BILL PERCY: "The Bishop Burned the Lady." 7 p.m. Wed. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

LITERATURE LOVERS' NIGHT OUT: With authors Fiona Davis, Mindy Mejia and M.J. Rose. 7 p.m. Wed. $11. Community Thread, 2300 Orleans St. W., Stillwater. For tickets call 651-430-3385; 7 p.m. Thu. $25. Trinity Episcopal Church, 322 2nd St., Excelsior. For tickets call 952-401-0932.

JULIE SCHUMACHER: "The Shakespeare Requirement." 7 p.m. Thu. Elmer L. Andersen Library, University of Minnesota, 222 21st Av. S., Mpls.

POETRY READING: With Chris Santiago, Wayne Miller and Kathryn Nuernberger. 7 p.m. Thu. Open Book, 1011 Washington Av. S., Mpls.

TOM WEBBER: "100 Things to Do in the Twin Cities Before You Die." 7 p.m. Thu. Subtext Bookstore, 6 W. 5th St., Suite 150, St. Paul.

LAURA KIEGER: "Summer's Complaint." 10 a.m. Fri. Lake Country Booksellers, 4766 Washington Square, White Bear Lake.

REED FARREL COLEMAN: Robert B. Parker's "Colorblind." 7 p.m. Fri. Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls.

SCOTT CARLSON: "Twin Cities Beer: A Heady History." 7 p.m. Fri. Subtext Bookstore, 6 W. 5th St., Suite 150, St. Paul.

BANFILL-LOCKE READING SERIES: With Jennifer Kwon Dobbs and Sherrie Fernandez-Williams. 7:30 p.m. Fri. Banfill-Locke Center, 6666 East River Rd., Fridley.

AUTHOR FAIR: Local authors will sell and sign books. 10 a.m. Sat. Rosemount Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount.

ALISON MCGHEE AND AMY MCNAMARA: "What I Leave Behind" and "A Flicker in the Clarity." 5 p.m. next Sun. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.