DAVID TREUER: "The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee." Registration required. 2 p.m. today. Minnesota History Center, 345 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.

ETHNA MCKIERNAN: "Swimming With Shadows." 7 p.m. today. Celtic Junction, 836 Prior Av., St. Paul.

TEEN GAME NIGHT: Penguin Publishing authors will read from YA novels. 6 p.m. Mon. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Av., St. Paul.

LITERATURE LOVERS' NIGHT OUT: With Meg Waite Clayton, Lynn Cullen, Lynda LeGarde Grover and Hank Phillippi Ryan. Tickets at bit.ly/32eTSJx. 7 p.m. Mon. $15. Community Thread, 2300 Orleans St. W., Stillwater; 7 p.m. Tue. $20. Tickets at bit.ly/30oQGJt. Trinity Episcopal Church, 322 2nd St., Excelsior.

LORNA LANDVIK: "Chronicles of a Radical Hag (with Recipes)." 6:30 p.m. Tue. Christ Lutheran Church, 11194 N. 36th St., Lake Elmo.

SHANNON GIBNEY AND KAO KALIA YANG: "What God Is Honored Here?" Anthology on miscarriage and infant loss by women of color. 6:30 p.m. Tue. Open Book, 1011 Washington Av. S., Mpls.; 6 p.m. Fri. Our Lady of Victory Chapel, 2004 Randolph Av., St. Paul.

ST. PAUL ALMANAC: RESISTANCE AND RESILIENCE, VOL. 12 READING: 7 p.m. Tue. Subtext Bookstore, 6 W. 5th St., Suite 150, St. Paul.

ALISHA PERKINS: "Martyred." 7 p.m. Wed. Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls.

HOME ANTHOLOGY READING: With editor William Burleson. 7 p.m. Wed. Open Book, 1011 Washington Av. S., Mpls.

RETELLING FAIRY TALES FOR TODAY: Panel discussion with authors Gregory Maguire and Peg Kerr. 1 p.m. Thu. University of Minnesota Bookstore, Coffman Union, 300 Washington Av. SE., Mpls.

MARK RISTAU: "A Hero Dreams." 6 p.m. Thu. Robert Trail Library, 14395 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount.

JULIET CUTLER: "Among the Maasai." 6:30 p.m. Thu. Scout & Morgan Books, 114 N. Buchanan St., Cambridge, Minn.

SHANA YOUNGDAHL: "As Many Nows As I Can Get." 6:30 p.m. Thu. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Av., St. Paul.

NATALIE DIAZ: "When My Brother Was an Aztec." 7 p.m. Thu. McNamara Alumni Center, 200 SE. Oak St., Mpls.

NICOLA YOON: "The Sun Is Also a Star." 7 p.m. Thu. Roseville Library, 2180 N. Hamline Av., Roseville.

DAVID PRATT, GARY ELDON PETER AND LEWIS DESIMONE: "Todd Sweeney, the Fiend of Fleet High," "Wallaconia" and "Channeling Morgan." 7 p.m. Fri. Quatrefoil Library, 1220 E. Lake St., Mpls.

JEANNIE VANASCO: "Things We Didn't Talk About When I Was a Girl." 7 p.m. Fri. Open Book, 1011 Washington Av. S., Mpls.

MINNESOTA BLACK AUTHORS EXPO: 9 a.m. Sat. DeLaSalle High School, 1 De La Salle Drive, Mpls. ­mnblackauthorsexpo.com.

DARK SIDE OF THE LOON: A panel discussion with mystery authors. 10:30 a.m. Sat. Waconia Library, 217 S. Vine St., Waconia.

GARY BUSH: "Jamie Sharpe and the Seas of Treachery." Noon Sat. Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls.

ROSEMARY WELLS: "McDuff Moves In." 3 p.m. Sat. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

BEYOND BARS: VOICES OF INCARCERATION: The Minnesota Prison Writing Workshop reads works by writers who are incarcerated. 7 p.m. Sat. Klas Center, Hamline University, 1535 Taylor Av., St. Paul.

JOHN CONNOLLY: "A Book of Bones." 4 p.m. next Sun. Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls.