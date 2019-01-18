NORM MITCHELL: “The Hidden One.” 7 p.m. Tue. Barnes & Noble, Calhoun Village, 3216 W. Lake St., Mpls.

JENNIFER ROCK AND MICHAEL VOSS: “Operation Clusterpuck.” 6:30 p.m. Wed. Boneshaker Books, 2002 23rd Av. S., Mpls.

RHONDA GILLILAND: “Cooked to Death.” 7 p.m. Wed. 38 S. Snelling Av., St. Paul.

SARAH STONICH: “Laurentian Divide.” 7 p.m. Wed. Hamline Midway Library, 1558 W. Minnehaha Av., St. Paul.

TIM JOHNSTON: “The Current.” 7 p.m. Wed. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

TESSA HADLEY and CURTIS SITTENFELD: “Late in the Day.” 7 p.m. Thu. Magers & Quinn, Mpls.

ZACH VERTIN: “A Rope from the Sky.” 7 p.m. Fri. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.