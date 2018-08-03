BRIAN ABRAMS: "Obama: An Oral History." 7 p.m. Tue. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.
COLLEEN HOOVER: "All Your Perfects." 7 p.m. Tue. Barnes & Noble, Galleria, 3225 W. 69th St., Edina.
DIANE SEUSS: "Still Life With Two Dead Peacocks and a Girl." In conversation with Jeff Shotts, 7 p.m. Thu. Gray Duck Tavern, 345 Wabasha St., St. Paul; "Poetry in the Park," 7 p.m. Fri., The Commons, Mpls.
MICHAEL E. MURPHY: "Songs of Crocus Hill." 7 p.m. Thu. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.
JOSEPH KUEFLER: "Digger and the Flower." 10 a.m. Fri. Lake Country Booksellers, White Bear Lake.
CORI DOERRFELD AND E. DEE TAYLOR: "Good Dog and Lots of Cats." 10:30 a.m. Sat. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Av., St. Paul.
DAVID KRUGLER: "Rip the Angels From Heaven." Noon Sat. Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls.
AUGUST MCLAUGHLIN: "Girl Boner." 4 p.m. Sat. Boneshaker Books, 2002 23rd Av. S., Mpls.
