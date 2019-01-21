A virtually snow-free 2019 for the Twin Cities area is about to come to an end this week, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said the metro area should see snow starting midafternoon Monday, topping out for the day at less than an inch.

Right behind that on Tuesday, the weather service added, could be another 1 to 3 inches for the Twin Cities.

The NWS tally of snow accumulation at its Chanhassen office since Jan. 1 stands at 0.9 inches as of midday Monday. A typical January sees about a foot of snow, and that looks unlikely to happen as barely a third of the month remains.

Far more certain, in the meantime, is a cold snap coming later this week to the Twin Cities. The NWS has posted an anticipated low temperature of 14 below zero for Thursday night followed by highs in the single digits throughout the coming weekend.