Post Malone

Aside from a short set at 2017’s Snowta fest, the divisive Dallas singer/rapper hasn’t performed in Minnesota since his hit “Rockstar” made him one. Hence the demand for a second night as he continues racking up more hits — including “Better Now,” “Psycho” and “Goodbyes” — alongside a growing backlash from hip-hop purists. Let’s see how he holds up to the pressure/hype. (Sept. 26-27, Xcel Energy Center, $51 & up, ticketmaster.com)

Luke Combs

Country’s latest arena headliner, this Nashville newcomer from North Carolina has made quite a splash. His debut album, “This One’s for You,” spent a record 44 weeks at No. 1, the longest stint ever by a male artist, and produced five No. 1 hits, including “Beautiful Crazy.” He’s already scored another chart-topper, “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” from his sophomore effort, “The Prequel,” due in November. (Sept. 28, Xcel Energy Center, sold out)

Bon Iver

Is Wisconsin’s brooding, experimental, falsetto-singing indie-folk guru really an arena-rock act? We’ll see, but we know from Justin Vernon’s Eaux Claires festivals that he loves big-scale productions and has a knack for making large crowds feel intimate. His month-old album “i,i” — pronounced “eye comma eye,” FYI — is also grandiose and should make an impressive sonic backdrop. Canadian pal Feist of “1,2,3,4” fame opens. (Oct. 3, Xcel Energy Center, $27 & up, ticketmaster.com)

Heart & Joan Jett

Two acts who broke down rock’s gender barriers and stereotypes in the 1970s and ’80s make for a meaningful classic-rock twofer tour in 2019. It’s also a bit of an emotional outing for Heart sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson, who split for three years over a family rift but are reportedly harmonious again, and have added fun cover songs from their youth to set lists along with such staples as “Magic Man” and “Barracuda.” (Oct. 13, Xcel Energy Center, $37-$199, ticketmaster.com)

Sleater-Kinney

No surprise this show by the hugely influential and unflinchingly feminist ’90s power trio sold out right away after its triumphant return in 2015. There have been a few surprises since this tour was announced, though, including the exit of drummer Janet Weiss — her replacement will be Angie Boylan of the band Aye Nako — and the departure from Sleater-Kinney’s signature roaring sound to a poppier mix on its new St. Vincent-produced album, “The Center Won’t Hold.” (Oct. 15, Palace Theatre, St. Paul, sold out)

Miranda Lambert

Who says women aren’t making noise in country? The charts and radio airplay seem to downplay female artists, but superstar Lambert is out to prove that women make great music — and can sell tickets. About to release her seventh studio album, “Wildcard,” in November, this superstar headlines a tour that features blues-rocker Elle King of “Ex’s & Oh’s” fame; Ashley McBryde, who put out country’s best album in 2018, and Pistol Annies, Lambert’s smart and sassy side project with Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley. (Oct. 19, Xcel Energy Center, $40.50 & up, ticketmaster.com)

Big Thief

This folky Brooklyn quartet’s third album, “U.F.O.F.,” is one of the year’s biggest indie-rock sleeper hits, with its lushly mellow-cool vibe and Adrianne Lenker’s peculiarly soothing voice and poetic lyrics. Adding attention to their first-ever appearance in First Ave’s mainroom is the fact that Lenker was mostly raised in Minnesota before heading off to Boston’s Berklee College of Music. (Oct. 21, First Avenue, Mpls., $21, eTix.com)

Celine Dion

After a pioneering 16-year Las Vegas residency, the Canadian pop diva is finally hitting the road, making her first Twin Cities appearance since 2008. In November, the French-speaking diva will deliver her 12th English language album, “Courage.” Let the chest pounding begin. (Nov. 1, Target Center, Mpls., $49.50 & up, axs.com)

Maren Morris

The Texas singer-songwriter received a leading six CMA Award nominations, including album of the year for “Girl.” Moreover, she is spreading her wings in the new supergroup Highwomen with Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby. She’s branched out before, notably on “The Middle,” her smash pop collaboration with Zedd. (Nov. 16, Armory, Mpls., $47 & up, ticketmaster.com)

J.S. Ondara

The Twin Cities’ biggest breakout act of 2019 is finally due home for his first mainroom-headlining set after a full year of international touring. With his billowing voice and idealistic lyricism, the Kenya-born folk strummer earned acclaim and a decent smattering of radio play with his debut album, “Tales of America.” (Dec. 7, First Avenue, $20, eTix.com)