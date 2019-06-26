Twin brothers from Bloomington died in a two-vehicle collision in northwestern Montana.

David and Benjamin Temte, 20, died along with the driver of the other car, Audrey Moran, 66, of Polson, Mont., according to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell.

The Montana Highway Patrol said the car with the Minnesota men inside left U.S. Hwy. 93 south of Ronan and hit a guardrail Monday morning before colliding head-on with the car driven by Moran.

Dordt University in Sioux Center, Iowa, said Tuesday that David Temte was a junior on the school’s track and cross-country teams and was part of a relay team that won a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics national championship in May.

ASSOCIATED PRESS