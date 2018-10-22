Morning
9 a.m.
Live With Kelly and Ryan Scott Bakula, Juliette Lewis, Rosanna Pansino. (KSTP, Ch. 5)
Afternoon
3 p.m.
The Dr. Oz Show Brain scans may be able to reveal if someone is a psychopath. (KMSP, Ch. 9)
4 p.m.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ellen Pompeo of the series "Grey's Anatomy"; comedian Demetri Martin performs. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Pizza deliveryman arrested at military base jailed again
An Ecuadorian pizza deliveryman who was held up as an example of zealous U.S. immigration enforcement has been arrested in a domestic violence case.
National
Kushner takes wait-and-see approach to death of Saudi critic
President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, who has a strong relationship with the Saudi crown prince, said Monday that White House officials have their "eyes wide open" about the investigation into the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Music
Jason Aldean, Old Dominion to headline Winstock 2019; Alabama to celebrate 50th at Target Center
Tickets for the 26th annual country music fest in Winsted, Minn., are on sale now.
Variety
Netflix to borrow another $2B to pay its programming bills
Netflix plans to borrow another $2 billion to help pay for the exclusive series and movies that its management credits for helping its video streaming service reel in millions of new subscribers during the past five years.
Variety
Elon Musk says his transit test tunnel close to completion
Elon Musk says he's planning to offer the public free rides through a tunnel he bored under a Los Angeles suburb to test a new type of transportation system.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.