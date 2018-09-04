Be true to your school

Returning to the classroom may not be an assignment that students are looking forward to, but A-plus comedians John Mulaney, Jon Stewart and Dave Chappelle should make the trip easier in the new special “Back to School Just for Laughs,” which features some of the most successful standups joking about their educations.

8 p.m., WUCW, Ch. 23

The dark horse

“Hi, Gene! Meet the Real Senator McCarthy,” which aired on TPT early last year, recently became available on Amazon Prime. Director Rob Hahn, who hails from St. Paul, focuses on the 1968 presidential campaign with insight from Sam Donaldson, Vance Opperman and Kathleen Kennedy Townsend.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

Former Sen. Eugene McCarthy is the subject of a documentary now available via streaming on Amazon.

Philadelphia freedom

In the 13th season premiere of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” guest star Mindy Kaling accuses the gang of wearing out their welcome. Considering the show’s lengthy run and the fact that most of the actors are now attached to higher-profile projects, it’d be easy for them to be guilty as charged. But the cast seems to be reveling in recycling the past, proving that everything old can be new again — as long as you don’t feed Danny DeVito after midnight.

9 p.m., FXX

Neal Justin