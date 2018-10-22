Who's on first

Robbie Robertson, former frontman for the Band, has embraced American Indian music throughout his solo career. He goes one step further by narrating "Native America," a four-part documentary that shows the contributions made by forward-looking tribes long before Christopher Columbus set sail. The history lesson can get a bit scholarly at times, but as lectures go, this is an important one.

8 p.m., TPT, Ch. 2

Love thy neighbor

Most episodes of "Black-ish" feature some take on "father eventually knows best," but that self-improvement course often touches on hot-button issues. That's the case this week when Dre (Anthony Anderson) is reminded that calling the police on rowdy white and rowdy black neighbors can result in totally different outcomes. "Black-ish" may not be network TV's funniest sitcom, but it is the boldest.

8 p.m., KSTP, Ch. 5

Impractical magic

"Darren Brown: Sacrifice" sells itself as an important social experiment, as the English magician tries to show what prejudice man is capable of when he's tricked into believing he's got superhuman powers. But this feels like a big-budget version of "Candid Camera" that's no more impactful than pulling a rabbit from a hat.

Now streaming on Netflix

Neal Justin